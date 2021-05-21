ILLENIUM Announces Three-Set Trilogy Show

Putting on a concert isn’t easy. Concert promoters are regularly questioned by the show going public about the booking of certain acts, while a bulk of the time those people asking about the show have likely put little thought into what it takes to make a concert happen. Once you’ve decided you want to book Wilco or The Meat Puppets or Fuzz Cadillac and Tail Pipes, you jump into the real work. How much does this band want to play, and how much do I need to charge for a ticket in order to turn a profit for the venue? Will the band require a solid backline, and will they need food and lodging? Will I need security, and does the band really need granola bars and a vegetable tray along with nine other obnoxious requests in their rider? While an aspiring musician will take lessons to master their craft with the goal of playing those shows and having those ridiculous rider requests, there are places that will teach you what it takes to be a concert promoter.