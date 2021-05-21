ILLENIUM Announces Three-Set Trilogy Show
On July 3, ILLENIUM will head to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for a special, three-set Trilogy show to help usher in a new chapter of his career. Named as one of Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Artists of the 2010s, ILLENIUM has skyrocketed into success with chart-topping tracks and garnering a massive, devoted fanbase along the way. His first three albums – Ashes, Awake, and Ascend – are all impressive bodies of work that have only further cemented him in the top echelon of today’s electronic producers.edmidentity.com