ILLENIUM Announces Three-Set Trilogy Show

By Ashley Nguyen
edmidentity.com
 1 day ago

On July 3, ILLENIUM will head to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for a special, three-set Trilogy show to help usher in a new chapter of his career. Named as one of Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Artists of the 2010s, ILLENIUM has skyrocketed into success with chart-topping tracks and garnering a massive, devoted fanbase along the way. His first three albums – Ashes, Awake, and Ascend – are all impressive bodies of work that have only further cemented him in the top echelon of today's electronic producers.

