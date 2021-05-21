Pub Partner Spotlight | Joey Manesis of Billy's

If you’ve ever visited Yankee Stadium, chances are you’ve seen Billy’s. Located on River Avenue in the shadow of the stadium tucked beneath the row of businesses below the 4 Train platform that carries passengers to and from the Bronx each day, Billy’s has been a staple in the Grand Concourse section of The Bronx for over two decades. But don’t get it twisted, much like New York, there’s more than one way to get to Billy’s and there's more than one experience to be had. On one end, there’s the entrance on 161st Street that makes the place seem like a quaint dive bar, and then there’s the larger side on River Ave that transforms into outdoor rooftop space, indoor dance floor, lounge, and sports bar. We met up with Joey Manesis, the man who runs Billy’s day in and day out, and discussed his history in the neighborhood, his experiences with the beautiful game, and who “Billy” actually is.