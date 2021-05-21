newsbreak-logo
9 New Netflix Movies You Can Watch This Weekend

By Sage Young
Best Life
 3 days ago
Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix

What was life even like before Netflix? It's almost impossible to imagine now. Fortunately, we don't have to think about a time when we didn't have hundreds of movies and TV shows right at our fingertips 24/7. The issue now is choosing among them. To help you decide what to watch this weekend, we've rounded up a list of new Netflix movies (and movies new to Netflix) that'll help you focus your search.

1

Army of the Dead

Clay Enos/Netflix

Two of the most entertaining film genres there are—the zombie flick and the heist flick—collide in this action movie from fan-favorite director Zack Snyder about a crew who decide to rob a casino while the rest of the world is, well, distracted. If you're looking to turn your brain off for a while to enjoy some wisecracking dialogue and exploding undead, this should be at the top of your list.

2

Thunder Force

Hopper Stone/Netflix

Real life BFFs Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer play childhood best friends who reinvent themselves as superheroes in this new comedy. Villains and supervillains run a plenty, including Jerry the Crab (Jason Bateman), an otherwise regular guy with—you guessed it—crab claws for hands.

3

The Woman in the Window

Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix

Amy Adams stars as an agoraphobic woman who becomes embroiled in a crime while spying on her neighbors in this adaptation of the bestselling novel of the same name. While the movie's fairly awful reviews all but guarantee that The Woman in the Window won't be winning any Oscars next year, it makes for pretty fun weekend viewing all the same, especially if you have your beverage of choice handy.

4

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Netflix

For a new movie the whole family can watch together, you can't do much better than The Mitchells vs. the Machines. With a voice cast that includes comedy stars like Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Abbi Jacobson, Fred Armisen, and Conan O'Brien, the animated adventure follows a family whose road trip vacation is almost thwarted by a robot revolution.

5

Back to the Future

Universal Pictures

This month, the whole Back to the Future series returned to Netflix. And that means it's time to enjoy this time travel classic (and its two sequels) for the first or hundredth time. Because really, any day is a good day to watch high schooler Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and his odd but brilliant friend Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) mess around with the timeline and almost blink themselves out of existence.

6

Notting Hill

Collection Christophel/Alamy Stock Photo

You may fantasize about casually running into (and falling in love with) your famous crush, but that actually happens to bookshop owner William Thacker (Hugh Grant) in Notting Hill when movie star Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) browses in his store. The 1999 rom-com has wish fulfillment and charisma to spare, not only in its leads but also in its supporting cast, and the soundtrack is pretty dreamy, too.

7

Scarface

Universal Pictures

Its most lasting accomplishment may be that the poster has graced millions of dorm rooms since its release, but the 1983 remake of Scarface is actually more than just questionable college decor. The terrifically violent Al Pacino crime epic infuriated and shocked some viewers and critics when it came out. Still, you can't argue with the influence it's had on pop culture.

8

Zombieland

Sony Pictures Releasing

Haven't had your fill of zombies yet? You're in luck: The 2009 horror-comedy Zombieland, about a crew of survivors who band together during another rapidly spreading zombie plague, is also back on Netflix.

9

Layer Cake

Columbia Pictures

Daniel Craig basically earned his James Bond role with 2004's Layer Cake. From Matthew Vaughn, the future director of X-Men: First Class and the Kingsman movies, this flick tells the age-old tale of a criminal who has to pull off one (or two or three) last jobs before he leaves the life behind forever.

