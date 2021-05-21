newsbreak-logo
Oklahoma State

Lake Waxhoma dam breach: Which ‘high hazard’ Oklahoma dams need inspections?

By John Asebes, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
BARNSDALL, Okla. — This week FOX23 reported that the dam at Lake Waxhoma had not been inspected since 2017 according to the Army Corps of Engineers web page, however, they were up to date on their inspections before the breach on Wednesday.

FOX23 filed an Open Records Request with the Oklahoma Water Resource Board to see if there are any dams in Oklahoma that are “high hazard potential,” like the dam at Lake Waxhoma, that have not officially submitted inspection.

There are five, according to the Board which says each dam owner is responsible for getting the inspection done.

“The owners have to hire professional engineers to inspect those dams and they create a report and submit the report to Oklahoma Water Resources Board,” says Yohanes Sugeng, Chief Engineer with the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.

Below is the list of dams provided by the Oklahoma Water Resources Board that are “high hazard potential” that do not officially have inspections completed:

  • Deer Lake (OK11112) - (last inspected 2015)
  • Lacy Lake (OK11016) - (last inspected 2018)
  • Knight Lake (OK11001) - (last inspected 2015)
  • Broken Bow City Lake (OK11086) (last inspected 2011)
  • Carel #1 (OK30538) - (Built in 2018)

The Board says they have made contact with each dam owner and are working with them to meet inspection requirements.

The President of Deer Lake at Sunset Lake, Josh Hale, says they are already in the works and explains what the delay is.

“Our lower lake had been drained, completely drained,” Hale says.

“We just did not have the water. We did not have the money. We heard from the PE, the professional engineer, heard from PE today so we should have it probably end of day Monday.”

