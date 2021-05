I have spent a lot of time behind the wheel of a lot of electric cars. Tesla, Hyundai, Chevrolet, and now Polestar — the new electric car brand from Volvo. Polestar began life as a racing team that later built speedy versions of Volvo's wagons and sedans for folks looking for a more performance-oriented ride. Then Volvo bought the whole company and spun it off as a separate premium brand focused on EVs. It's not quite the Lexus to Volvo's Toyota, given that both marques are rather premium — but there are certainly differences even with a lot of shared DNA.