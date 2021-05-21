The Whole Earth Foundation Burns 70% of the total token supply
The Whole Earth Coin, we believe, is a truly unique project with a mission that distinguishes us from other projects within the crypto space. Our goal is to address the real-world challenges of aging infrastructure utilizing novel tokenomics to empower the people to govern their infrastructure. Though the project has rapidly evolved since its inception, the ecosystem is still in its early stages; the Foundation will be primarily responsible for development and growth until it achieves sufficient decentralization.zycrypto.com