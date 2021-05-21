Waverly High School to Host Inaugural Career Fair
Over 50 organizations registered to attend, Students from area schools invited. Waverly, NY – The Career and Technical Education Department at Waverly High School is excited to announce the inaugural Job Fair for members of the general public, as well as local juniors and seniors. This hiring event is to be held Wednesday, May 26 from 9:00am to 2:30pm at the Waverly High School Track. Students from 7 different school districts have been invited to learn about the opportunities for careers or college at over 50 different organizations in attendance at this hiring event. Members of the press are invited to attend at any point throughout the day.