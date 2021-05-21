newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waverly, NY

Waverly High School to Host Inaugural Career Fair

By THE REVIEW
Daily Review & Sunday Review
 4 days ago

Over 50 organizations registered to attend, Students from area schools invited. Waverly, NY – The Career and Technical Education Department at Waverly High School is excited to announce the inaugural Job Fair for members of the general public, as well as local juniors and seniors. This hiring event is to be held Wednesday, May 26 from 9:00am to 2:30pm at the Waverly High School Track. Students from 7 different school districts have been invited to learn about the opportunities for careers or college at over 50 different organizations in attendance at this hiring event. Members of the press are invited to attend at any point throughout the day.

www.thedailyreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waverly, NY
City
Chemung, NY
City
Elmira, NY
City
Kirkwood, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#High School Students#College Students#Texas College#Waverly High School To#The General Public#The Hardinge Inc#Choice 102 Webo#The Wolverine Den#Wegmans#Chemung County Office#Texas Roadhouse#Guest Attendees#Area Schools#Careers#Community Businesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Marketing
Related
EducationTimes-Herald

CA BOCES students show well in Skills USA

Several local students were honored as top competitors in their fields in the Skills USA NY State competition that was held virtually for all participants. The Skills USA events are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels. Key areas of competition include communication, construction, heavy equipment operation, welding, animal sciences, health sciences, hospitality and tourism, human services, information technology, leadership, manufacturing, and STEM.
Tioga County, NYithaca.com

Tioga County Masonic lodges merge together

Masonry has been active in Tioga County as early as 1804, and various lodges throughout the County have thrived over the years. But with membership lagging over the last 10 to 12 years, several lodges have merged, keeping Masonry a viable benevolent, fraternal organization within the County. More recently, the lodges of Free and Accepted Masons from Candor Lodge #411, Spencer Lodge #290, and Tioga’s Smithboro Lodge #534, decided to merge. The newly formed Lodge has become Mount Olive Lodge #290, located in Spencer. A committee was formed, encompassing members from each of the three lodges, to work on combining the three individual lodges. From this, the decision was made to use the name of the oldest lodge in the county, that being Mount Olive Lodge.
Tioga County, NYowegopennysaver.com

Women Helping Women Scholarship applications available

The New York State Women Inc., Susquehanna Chapter is taking applications for Women Helping Women Scholarships for 2021, and has extended the deadline to May 31, at 11:59 p.m. Women ages 20 and older who work or reside in the Tioga County area for at least one year, who are interested in improving their current position in the workforce or are looking to change their career, return to college, trade school or continuing their education through seminars or certifications are eligible to apply.
Waverly, NYMorning Times

Former Waverly resident founder of the Elmira Telegram

On May 1, 1921 the Elmira Telegram celebrated its forty-second birthday and the history of the newspaper up to that point was largely the life work of Harry Sayer Brooks, a former Waverly boy who had been engaged in newspapers for nearly half a century. Waverly was proud of the...
Tioga County, NYowegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On April 21, 2021, property located at 133 Ithaca Rd., Town of Candor, from Peter and Gloria Ward to Corey Knighton for $200,000. On April 22, 2021, property located at 502 Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from Austyn Bostwick to Jacob Raichlin and Sydney Walker for $130,000. On April 23,...
Owego, NYowegopennysaver.com

Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation awards grant to First Baptist Church of Owego

The First Baptist Church of Owego (FBC-O) thanks the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation, its Advisory Committee and Officers for its recently awarded grant. The Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation, hereinafter referred to as the Truman Foundation, provides grants to organizations that focus on supporting the residents of Tioga County. The Truman...
Waverly, NYrocket-courier.com

Golf for Guthrie Hospice Tourney Set

Williams Toyota of Sayre is once again the title sponsor for the Golf for Guthrie Hospice Tournament slated for Friday, June 18, at Shepard Hills Country Club in Waverly, NY. From left are Golf for Gu...