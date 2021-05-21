newsbreak-logo
Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro City Schools superintendent to retire in August

WHNT-TV
 3 days ago

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Scottsboro City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jay Reyes has announced his retirement, effective August 1, 2021. "It has been the joy of my life to serve the students, parents, teachers, staff, and administrators in the four communities I have had the privilege of working in," Reyes said in a statement on Facebook. "To all the administrators, teachers, and staff, I hope that I served you well and made you proud. Part of me will always be black and gold."

