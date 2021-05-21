Scottsboro City Schools superintendent to retire in August

Thirty-four year United States Army veteran, Major General Bill “Willie” Nance, Jr. (ret.) was appointed by Governor Kay Ivey to act as Jackson County Commission Chairman for the remainder of former Chairman Tim Guffey’s term who resigned late last year. In the official letter of appointment from Ivey to Nance, the Governor stated, “As one of my appointees, you will be making important decisions that directly affect the citizens of Alabama. I have made honesty and integrity a priority in my Administration, and I know that you will embody these two virtues while serving the people of Alabama. Please plan to attend all meetings within reason, be a good steward of the taxpayers’ money and work in your position to instill trust in state government. The responsibility that comes with this appointment is not to be taken lightly. I trust that you will rise to the occasion and set a standard for others to follow.”