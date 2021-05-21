newsbreak-logo
Pinal County, AZ

County studying ways to reduce employee turnover

By MARK COWLING Staff Writer
pinalcentral.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE — More employees are staying longer with Pinal County than they were just a few years ago, but county staff continue to look at ways to reduce turnover. More than 10% of employees voluntarily resigned in calendar year 2016, just before the county committed to more competitive pay. By the next year, voluntary resignations were down to 6.11%. Although they continued back upward slightly for the next two years, they were back down to 6.8% last year, Mary Ellen Sheppard, interim deputy county manager and human resources director, told the Board of Supervisors Wednesday.

