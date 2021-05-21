Boone Board of Education responds to mask mandate lift, talks graduation

BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Attorney Matthew Speers makes available a summary of the weekly court cases in Boone County. For the past week, the summary also included a request for public information regarding a defended that failed to appear for his court date. Roque David Perez-Blanco, 39 of Ames, Iowa was to appear to enter a guilty plea to a Class “B” Felony charge of Sex Abuse. The release indicates that a warrant was issued for his arrest. The release also asks for the public to notify their local law enforcement if they know the subject’s whereabouts. The non-emergency number for the Boone County Communications Center is 515-433-0527.