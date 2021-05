WEATHER STORY: Rain totals for Friday only ran about a tenth of an inch for most Minnesota towns. Some places in Wisconsin and the U.P., though, went as high as an inch. Rain may take a break Friday night and only go towards a 30% chance for light showers on Saturday. A bigger and better chance for rain may come on Sunday. Temperatures will swing wildly this weekend and run from 80 on Saturday to 50 on Sunday.