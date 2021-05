42 Dugg’s rise to fame began with a game of shooting dice with Lil Baby, whose 4PF imprint would later become Dugg’s house. Dugg, who is from Detroit, has released many projects since 2018, but his breakthrough came in 2020, when he collaborated with Baby on the track “We Paid,” which was one of the most successful hip-hop releases of the year. More than a year later, Dugg is aiming for the same level of success with his latest album, Free Dem Boyz, which includes a new video featuring the Detroit native alongside Future.