The Baltimore Ravens have been known as a kicking factory over the course of their franchise history. They’ve had some greats roll through their doors including Matt Stover and Justin Tucker, but have also paved the way for other kickers to get their start in the NFL. Robbie Gould, Graham Gano, Stephen Hauschka, Will Lutz, and even Kaare Vedvik are examples of some of the kickers that have made a name for themselves in Baltimore, and another could soon be added to the list.