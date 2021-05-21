newsbreak-logo
Now is the time to order that brand new car exactly how you want it

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe way new car sales work in the United States is rather messed up. It would seem that automakers give you sorts of models, options, and colors, but getting what you really want is often challenging. That is because it’s really the dealers who are buying the cars and placing them on their lots. Then the car buyers are buying the cars from the dealers. And the dealers usually order the most average models and in the most boring of colors because that is what most people want.

