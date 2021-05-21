Disney Theme Park Twitter Has Strong Feelings About The Scores On The Toy Story Rides
Earlier this week Disneyland Resort revealed new details about the major attraction opening with Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. The attraction will see guests shooting webs at targets by doing simple arm movements. It would seem that the attraction is a more advanced version of rides like Toy Story Midway Mania and Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, which include a competitive element and keep score.www.cinemablend.com