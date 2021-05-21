newsbreak-logo
Disney Theme Park Twitter Has Strong Feelings About The Scores On The Toy Story Rides

By Dirk Libbey
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 3 days ago
Earlier this week Disneyland Resort revealed new details about the major attraction opening with Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. The attraction will see guests shooting webs at targets by doing simple arm movements. It would seem that the attraction is a more advanced version of rides like Toy Story Midway Mania and Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, which include a competitive element and keep score.

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

