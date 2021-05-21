Decision point: Couple moving to continuing care takes it one step at a time, as their Aurora home lists for $435,000
The pandemic has made things all the more confusing for homeowners facing that big decision about when to sell their house and move into someplace easier to manage—but none more so than for Roger Rydberg and his wife Marty. After a serious leg operation, Rydberg ended up in a rehab facility exactly at the moment Covid-19 locked such places down to all but the most minimal human contacts.