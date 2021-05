If it is not one thing then it is another. China’s entertainment-tech sector is feeling blow upon blow from an ongoing regulatory crackdown. Companies such as Alibaba and Tencent which have been huge forces for modernization of China’s economy are repeatedly being fined and castigated by different regulators. In the case of Ant Group, an Alibaba spin-off, the company is currently being reconfigured on government order. As that happens, its market capitalization may have been crushed all the way down from $295 billion to perhaps $144 billion, according to fund management group Fidelity.