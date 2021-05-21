newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Camelina: a potential new crop for Ont.

By Jackie Clark
farms.com
 1 day ago

The crop is similar to canola and has many potential end uses. Though corn, soybeans and wheat dominate the landscape in Ontario, opportunities exist to include lesser known in field crop rotations. Camelina is a hardy brassica crop with potential for many end-uses, Jim Todd told Farms.com. He’s the industrial crops specialist for the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

www.farms.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybean Oil#Corn Oil#Canola Oil#Cattle Market#Fuel Consumption#Farms Com#Farmers#Banksphotos#Double Crop#Field Crop Rotations#Wheat#Soybeans#Rapeseed#Agronomic Characteristics#Specialty Oils#Erucic Acid#Market Development#Antioxidants#Regions#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Wheat tour starts as growers, buyers to look at crop’s potential

The annual Hard Red Winter Wheat Tour gets underway this week as producers and grain buyers eye some of the unpredictability of what might be ahead. David Green, executive vice president of the Wheat Quality Council, noted there are several formulas that people use in trying to predict a crop that is still more than a month away from harvest in many regions. He said wheat is the hardest crop of the major commodities to estimate.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Fast planting boosts crop production potential

Most of the U.S. corn crop isn’t out of the ground yet and the key pollination window is a month or two away. So, while it’s admittedly way too early to be forecasting yields, the puzzle pieces pointing to the size of this year’s harvest are starting to fall into place after an important milestone this week.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Markets mixed on new crop estimates

With the first look at 2021/22 supply and demand estimates, the May 2021 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report is full of valuable insights to unpack. New crop corn futures edged lower on reduced demand estimates in the new crop year, largely from a smaller export number. Old...
AgricultureLeader-Telegram

Trade looks to new crop

We are starting to see more interest in potential new crop U.S. balance sheets and more of an emphasis on corn. A tight new crop soybean carryout is already predicted, but we are now seeing tighter new crop corn estimates as well. In March, the USDA showed a lower than expected corn acreage figure. We have also seen reductions to old crop ending stocks in recent supply and demand reports. Thoughts are this could give us a new crop corn carryout figure of just 1 billion bushels compared to previous estimates for 1.5 billion bushels.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans mixed; old-crop firm while new-crop falls

CHICAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - Forecasts for warm weather in the U.S. Midwest that will accelerate the growth of recently seeded crops pressured Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures contracts, on Monday, traders said. * Tight supplies of soybeans kept the declines in check. * Soymeal futures also weakened while soyoil rallied on support from gains in crude oil as well as limited stocks and surging demand. * U.S. soy processors crushed just 160.310 million bushels of soybeans in April as soaring exports and a torrid pace of crushing in recent months limited the amount of crushing supplies, according to data released by the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) on Monday. The figure was the second lowest monthly total in 19 months and came in below all analysts' estimates. * NOPA data also showed that soyoil stocks fell to 1.702 billion lbs. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Monday afternoon to show that U.S. farmers had completed 60% of their intended soybean acreage as of May 16. * CBOT July soybeans ended 1-1/4 cents higher at $15.87-1/2 a bushel, with new-crop November dropped 3-3/4 cents to $13.97 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal was down $3.60 at $414.90 a ton and CBOT July soyoil rose 1.39 cents to 68.97 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Agriculturefeedstuffs.com

Export Sales: New crop corn sales soar

The 2020/21 marketing year is slowly winding down. Today’s export sales recap from USDA, covering the week through May 6, was a fresh reminder of that fact, especially when looking at corn exports. Old crop sales fell to a marketing-year low, while new crop sales pushed total volume near the higher end of trade guesses. Soybean and wheat sales were mostly lackluster last week, meantime.
Agriculturewnax.com

May WASDE Provides First New Crop Outlook

USDA released its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. USDA lowered corn ending stocks for the 2020-21 crop by 95 million bushels (mb) to 1.257 billion bushels (bb), reflecting 100 (mb) increase in export demand. John Heinberg with Total Farm Marketing says however, the market has been trading like the old crop stocks are already below 1.0 (bb). “I think the corn market acts like we are around 800 (mb) for stocks and end users like ethanol plants have been scrambling which has been reflected with cash basis levels remaining on fire.” He says if the weather stays dry it is possible corn could take out the high in 2013 around $8.43 on the old crop futures.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

New Crop Wheat Export Sales Off to Fast Start

In last week's WASDE report, flagging overseas sales heading into the end of this marketing year prompted the USDA to pare U.S. wheat exports for this season ending May 31 by 20 million bushels (mb) as 2020/21 exports are now pegged at 965 mb for the second year running. The...
Agriculturevegetablegrowersnews.com

Research could prove profitable to indoor farmers growing leafy greens

Research could prove profitable to indoor farmers growing leafy greens. There is a free, online resource that growers can use to help make their indoor farming businesses more productive and profitable. It’s a website featuring research results from six horticulture, engineering and agricultural economics professors and Extension specialists, their graduate students and technicians at Michigan State University, Ohio State University and Purdue University and the University of Arizona.
AgricultureInvestopedia

The World's 6 Biggest Corn Producers

More corn is produced than any other grain crop, and for good reason. It is a staple food for many people and a major component of livestock feed. Corn is used as a high-fructose sweetener in many processed foods, and it's the main ingredient in corn oil, corn starch, and corn syrup.
Agricultureaginfo.net

Argentina Bans Beef Exports

This is Matt Rice with today’s Market Line Report for Thursday. With Argentina’s ban on beef exports, cattle prices firmed up offering somewhat of a foundation to the market. Let’s go to Virginia McGathey with the CME Group to hear more. Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat prices for July closed...
Agriculturepnwag.net

NASS: Winter Wheat Acres Planted Up From 2020

According to Lance Honig with NASS, nationwide, winter wheat growers put in about 33 million acres, for the first year-over-year acreage increase since 2013. “Our first forecast for harvested area for grain thought, is 24.6 million acres that’s up 6.9%year-over-year.”. But the gap between planted and harvested is still quite...
Agricultureagrinews-pubs.com

Demand to push new crop prices: USDA

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s May supply and demand estimates report included a first look at the 2021-2022 marketing year along with old crop balance sheet adjustments. Here are the highlights. Corn: The season-average price for 2021-2022 is projected at $5.70 per bushel, up $1.35 from a year...