Camelina: a potential new crop for Ont.

CHICAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - Forecasts for warm weather in the U.S. Midwest that will accelerate the growth of recently seeded crops pressured Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures contracts, on Monday, traders said. * Tight supplies of soybeans kept the declines in check. * Soymeal futures also weakened while soyoil rallied on support from gains in crude oil as well as limited stocks and surging demand. * U.S. soy processors crushed just 160.310 million bushels of soybeans in April as soaring exports and a torrid pace of crushing in recent months limited the amount of crushing supplies, according to data released by the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) on Monday. The figure was the second lowest monthly total in 19 months and came in below all analysts' estimates. * NOPA data also showed that soyoil stocks fell to 1.702 billion lbs. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Monday afternoon to show that U.S. farmers had completed 60% of their intended soybean acreage as of May 16. * CBOT July soybeans ended 1-1/4 cents higher at $15.87-1/2 a bushel, with new-crop November dropped 3-3/4 cents to $13.97 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal was down $3.60 at $414.90 a ton and CBOT July soyoil rose 1.39 cents to 68.97 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)