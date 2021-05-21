Hometown Hero Willie Spence Returns to Georgia Ahead of 'American Idol' Finale
On a typical Tuesday evening at 5 p.m., there is no traffic on main street in Douglas, Ga., population about 11,000. But this Tuesday the street is busier than ever. A motorcade of trucks roll down the road, drivers honking their horns, flags flying proudly from their windows accompanied by cheers of people pouring off the sidewalk, waving signs. Everyone has the same message: “Vote for Willie Spence, Douglas’ Own American Idol”www.gpb.org