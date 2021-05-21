newsbreak-logo
Hometown Hero Willie Spence Returns to Georgia Ahead of 'American Idol' Finale

By Amanda Andrews
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 5 days ago
On a typical Tuesday evening at 5 p.m., there is no traffic on main street in Douglas, Ga., population about 11,000. But this Tuesday the street is busier than ever. A motorcade of trucks roll down the road, drivers honking their horns, flags flying proudly from their windows accompanied by cheers of people pouring off the sidewalk, waving signs. Everyone has the same message: “Vote for Willie Spence, Douglas’ Own American Idol”

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

