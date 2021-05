THE WOODLANDS, TX – The John Cooper School’s Amarachukwu Oguchi is the SPC Champion in Discus and Shot Put, and the Boys Track & Field finishes sixth. “Amarachukwu Oguchi finished her Cooper career dominating the Shot Put and Discus at the SPC Championships,” said Coach Scott Holland. “She won the shot by 8’ and won the discus by 42’. It has been a great run and since her chance at SPC Titles were ended last year by COVID, I so glad she got this opportunity to shine. She was the only girl from The John Cooper School to qualify for the SPC championships with 22 Cooper athletes qualifying.”