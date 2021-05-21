newsbreak-logo
Friday Evening Weather Update

By David Chandley
fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur warmest day of the month will last one day as much hotter temps are on the way. Near record warmth expected next week. Here is the breakdown.

Beatrice, NEBeatrice Daily Sun

May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Environmenttuscweather.net

Severe Weather Outlook for Monday, 5/24/2021

A stalled front in the vicinity will keep a threat for isolated showers during the morning. The potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase during the afternoon. Severe thunderstorms are not expected in east-central Ohio today but some storms will be capable of producing moderate to heavy rainfall. Cloud cover will limit the potential for strong thunderstorms.
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91.89. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Morganton, NCMorganton News Herald

May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.