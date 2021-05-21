newsbreak-logo
Lights! Camera! Factions! Your Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Cheat Sheet

By Glen Weldon
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This Saturday, May 22, on or around 3:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, you may sense a diffuse but palpable shift in the global marketplace of finite resources. At that time, vast stockpiles of sequins, lasers, dry ice and fireworks scattered around the world will dry up spontaneously—only to reappear all at once, en masse, on a stage in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Atlanta, GA
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
