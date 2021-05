Since the earlier days of the pandemic, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have suggested that people wear face masks in public to help slow the spread of the virus. Now, with vaccination rates rising and new COVID-19 case numbers dropping nationwide, the agency is beginning to amend its guidelines for fully vaccinated people, recently saying that anyone who has received both doses doesn't have to wear a mask while outdoors. But an increasing number of experts are now saying that the time for the CDC to drop its indoor mask guidance is quickly approaching. Read on to see when and why the agency could make the big change.