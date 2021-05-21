"We ask for your patience." Restaurants on the verge of being overwhelmed
ATLANTA - The state president of the restaurant association says many establishments are on the verge of being overwhelmed. Karen Bremer says the reason is two-fold. So many citizens have decided they are ready to return to dine-in. At the same time, employees who had been in the workforce are still at home -- some collecting unemployment. But the president says some older teens who work at restaurants are still being kept at home by parents who fear COVID-19.www.fox5atlanta.com