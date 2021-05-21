Major League Crowds Getting Closer To Normal

Blue Jays home games in June will be played in Buffalo. With the American-Canadian border shut until at least June 21st because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Toronto Blue Jays baseball games will be shifting to Buffalo, New York on June 1st. Toronto will be hosting a series of contests and some of the games are scheduled after the June 21st date which means Major League Baseball does not think it will be able to hold games in Toronto anytime soon. These games may be the final time Buffalo will host an MLB game. Buffalo had two chances at landing an MLB expansion team. One was in 1968 and the other in the early 1990s. Buffalo was passed over twice. Buffalo did have a National League team between 1879 and 1885. Buffalo had a team in the 1890 Players League and in the Federal League’s two years of existence in 1914 and 1915.