Chalk Talk by Elva Hurst: 6 p.m. at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. Refreshments afterwards. Freewill offering. Opening of Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles' “A Rosie Outlook - WWII & the Girls with a Star-Spangled Heart”: exhibit will feature Boyertown built WWII vehicles as well as a Rosie the Riveter Rose Garden, which will be planted in front of Hafer Building. The exhibit, on display in the lobby, will feature information on Pennsylvania and local involvement in the war, Army-Navy awards, vehicle development and production. Opening is included with regular admission.