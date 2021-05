Commencement: a time to not only celebrate graduates, but to honor the people in their lives who have worked hard to make their dreams come true. This year, with COVID-19 restrictions making it impossible for family and friends to attend Sunday’s BU Commencement, we offered the Class of 2021 a chance to send messages of thanks to those they love. In this video, they express their gratitude for the sacrifices their families have made to help them realize their dreams and for the years of encouragement and guidance that have made this milestone possible.