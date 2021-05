After it was rumored that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry used Rob Lowe's Montecito, Calif., home for the Oprah Winfrey interview, the actor finally revealed the truth. “Everybody thinks the interview was shot at my house, and then my friend, Ted Sarandos, who runs Netflix, everybody thought that they shot it at his house,” Lowe said on E!'s Daily Pop show on Friday, May 21. “Here’s my thing and I have no idea: I think they just plain old shot it at Oprah’s. I swear to you, and they just said it was a mystery location. But, I don’t know.”