newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Enbridge, Fluxys, EIG bid for Brazil's top natgas import pipeline, sources say

By Carolina Mandl,Sabrina Valle,Gram Slattery
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

A consortium of Canada's Enbridge (ENB.TO), Belgium's Fluxys (FLUX.BR) and U.S. private equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners has submitted a non-binding offer for Brazil's largest natural gas import pipeline, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters this week.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), as Brazil's state-run oil company is formally known, put its stakes in the 2,593-kilometer (1,611-mile) TBG pipeline, which imports gas from Bolivia, and the far southern TSB pipeline up for sale in December. Non-binding offers were due by late April.

The consortium is preparing to submit a binding offer by the July 5 deadline, said the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss private matters. It was not clear if there were competing bids for the assets, which are expected to fetch billions of dollars.

If the consortium is ultimately successful, it would mark Enbridge's first foray into South America. The Calgary-based company moves about 25% of crude produced in North America and nearly 20% of natural gas consumed in the United States, according to its website.

Enbridge said in a statement that it does not "respond to market speculation or rumors." Petrobras, EIG and Fluxys did not respond to requests for comment.

It would also mark a significant step forward in the ongoing drive at Petrobras to divest non-core assets in order to reduce its debt load and sharpen its focus on deepwater oil production.

Petrobras has already sold its stake in the TAG and NTS gas pipeline units to consortia led by Engie SA (ENGIE.PA) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO), respectively.

Petrobras sold its 90% stake in TAG for $8.6 billion in 2019. However, TBG and TSB are smaller assets, with their combined transport capacity slightly less than half that of TAG, according to documents released by Petrobras. Petrobras holds 51% of TBG and 25% of TSB.

While Petrobras had a near monopoly in natural gas in Brazil until 2015, it has since been selling assets, in a move bringing private-sector competition and dramatic changes to the market.

Bolivian gas has faced increasing competition in Brazil from cheaper liquefied natural gas (LNG) imported by ship.

TBG, formally Transportadora Brasileira Gasoduto Bolivia-Brasil, manages the Brazilian side of the pipeline known as the Gasbol. TBG passes through five southern states, including Sao Paulo, the wealthiest and most populous.

TSB, formally Transportadora Sulbrasileira de Gas, is a far smaller asset - 50 kilometers - managing two pipelines in Rio Grande do Sul, which borders Argentina and Uruguay.

Fluxys already holds a minority stake in TBG, which gives it a right of first refusal in the asset, according to the sources consulted by Reuters.

The Belgian natural gas infrastructure group announced in January it had purchased EIG's 27.5% stake in TBG. At the time, EIG said the sale removed regulatory obstacles to a potential bid for the controlling stake held by Petrobras. read more

Toronto-listed shares in Enbridge rose 0.8% at opening on Friday, before paring their gains to trade roughly flat. Brazil-listed common shares in Petrobras were up 0.6% in afternoon trade. Fluxys shares were roughly flat in thin volumes.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

126K+
Followers
146K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#U S Oil Production#Oil Assets#Crude Oil Production#Oil And Gas#U S Crude Oil#Petroleo Brasileiro Sa#Tsb#Petrobras#Tag#Nts#Engie Sa#Tbg#Bolivian#Brazilian#Sul#Belgian#Fluxys Shares#Natural Gas#Lng
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Enbridge
News Break
Private Equity
Country
Belgium
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Related
Energy Industryspglobal.com

UK's Predator eyes bid for Morocco floating LNG import terminal

UK-listed Predator Oil & Gas is submitting a bid to build and operate a floating LNG import terminal in Morocco, the company said May 24, after the country's energy ministry in April invited bids with a deadline of May 31. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...
Deer Park, TXhydrocarbonprocessing.com

Pemex buys 100 percent stake in refinery from Shell

Royal Dutch Shell agreed to sell its controlling interest in a Texas refinery to partner Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) for about $596 million, the latest move by the European oil major to cut its global refining footprint. The deal ends a 28-year partnership between Shell and Pemex, Mexico's state-run oil company...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, May 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Shell Oil Company, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, has reached an agreement for the sale of its interest in Deer Park Refining Limited Partnership, a 50-50 joint venture between Shell Oil Company and P.M.I. Norteamerica, S.A. De C.V. (a subsidiary of Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex). The transaction will transfer Shell's interest in the partnership, and therefore full ownership of the refinery, to Pemex, subject to regulatory approvals.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

North Sea oil IPOs had best take the plunge soon

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - North Sea oil companies hoping to float should strip off and take the plunge. Sam Laidlaw, formerly boss of UK utility Centrica, is mulling an initial public offering of Neptune Energy, the driller controlled by buyout groups CVC and Carlyle, as well as China’s sovereign wealth fund. His chances of achieving a $10 billion valuation look better if he moves swiftly.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

IEA highlights solar’s dependence on Chinese copper processing

While much has been written about the global supply squeezes on cobalt and lithium which are expected to be driven by the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and large scale battery storage, a minerals supply chain report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) has highlighted the solar industry's dependence on copper.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Venezuela restarts crude blending after gas supply outage

(Reuters) - Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA has restarted crude blending at its Petrolera Sinovensa facility after a gas supply outage to the Jose oil export terminal halted operations last week, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday. The resumption comes as a very large crude carrier (VLCC)...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Can The U.S. Compete With Qatari LNG?

Qatar's recent announcement that it would build the world's largest LNG production facility did not prompt any applause from other LNG producers. Now, the tiny Gulf nation is also cutting its prices and expanding into the spot market to retain its number-one position in LNG exports. This could result in the death of some planned U.S. LNG projects.
Trafficnaturalgasintel.com

Costa Azul LNG Netback Price Snapshot

Request a trial to gain access to LNG data that drive NGI's charting tools, updated each business day. Do you know JKM, TTF, and NBP? The global LNG trade has its own language, and we speak it. NGI's LNG Insight service covers key industry news & analytics while our LNG Data Suite provides the core data driving LNG Insight's graphs and charts in XLS and via API.
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

Total signs LNG supply deal as India seeks to decarbonise steel industry

Total and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) have signed a deal for the supply of up to 500,000 tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year until 2026. The LNG will be sourced from Total’s global portfolio and offloaded either in Dahej or Hazira LNG Terminal, on the West Coast of India. AMNS will use the LNG to run its steel and power plants located in Hazira, Gujarat state.
Metal Miningbloomberglaw.com

U.S Coal Mining Company Fights Environmental Review in Canada

A U.S.-based coal mining company refuted allegations in court this week that it artificially split a project to avoid an environmental impact assessment by Canadian authorities. The expansion of the Vista coal mine in the province of Alberta is separate from, and unrelated to, plans to build an underground mine,...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Sinopec inks agreement with Algeria for LNG

The memorandum extends their co-operation to possible activities beyond oil production in Algeria. Chinese Sinopec and Algerian Sonatrach have extended their partnership and agreed to search for new opportunities in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed May 20. The MoU aims to identify joint investment opportunities for both parties in...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Bursting gas bubble leaves hierarchy of pain

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Natural gas’ status as the acceptable face of hydrocarbons has suffered a grievous blow. Until recently the biggest players – energy majors like Royal Dutch Shell, or Total and states like Qatar – rested contentedly on forecasts of demand rising for decades to come. Yet the influential International Energy Agency now says that for the planet not to overheat, “peak gas” has to arrive in the next five years.
Energy IndustryInternational Business Times

G7 To End State Financing For Coal Power Plants This Year

The Group of Seven wealthy nations on Friday agreed to end state financing of coal-fired power plants by the end of this year, and to "mostly decarbonise" electricity supplies in the 2030s. Ahead of a leaders meeting in Britain next month, G7 countries' climate and environment ministers also reaffirmed their...