Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018-2028

This post is the third in a series of excerpts from the Advanced Energy Now 2021 Market Report, prepared for AEE by Guidehouse Insights. Advanced Transportation was the third largest advanced energy segment worldwide in 2020, with an estimated $318.9 billion in revenue, with 15% growth from 2019 to 2020, highest of all segments. Globally, Advanced Transportation revenue has grown at an 18% CAGR since 2011. Driving much of this growth is the recent boom in plug-in electric vehicle (PEV) sales. Global PEV revenue has grown at a staggering CAGR of 59% since 2011, reaching $120 billion in 2020. Outside of a year in 2018, PEV revenues have grown by at least 25% every year, with most years registering over 60% annual growth. Since 2011, U.S. Advanced Transportation revenue has grown at a compound annual rate of 17%. As with global markets, surging PEV sales have driven overall Advanced Transportation revenue upward, reaching nearly $37.7 billion in 2020.