Walking Assist Devices Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2021 – 2028

Global coco coir market was estimated to be valued at US$ 400.62 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period. The global market is anticipated to reach US$ 864.80 million by 2029. No market or industry can stay stable for a long period of time and courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic, this thing has been proven correct once again. Ever since the dreadful virus started wreaking havoc across the globe, the dynamics of the most of industries are changing every single day. Today the world has succeeded in identifying major problems lying ahead and is making smarter choices, and one of them is opting for organic products. Rise of the Coco Coir market is once such byproduct of the changing world.