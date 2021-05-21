Dental Operative Units Market Business Opportunity to 2028 – Top Companies Danaher, Osada, Inc, PLANMECA OY, Shinhung Co., Ltd, A-dec Inc, Cefla Dental, Takara Belmont

The outdoor power equipment market was valued at US$ 25.55 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 34.11 Bn by 2027. The outdoor power equipment market has witnessed eminent growth in the last couple of years globally. The outdoor power equipment market is going through a gradual shift from manual equipment to technically advanced and automated equipment. Robotic lawn mower is one such example. The demand for alternative power sources, connected interfaces, and technology integration in outdoor power equipment is growing at an impressive pace globally. Hence, companies are taking interest in the development of fully and semi-autonomous landscaping and lawn equipment for both residential and commercial customers. Rising urbanization, infrastructure activities, and disposable incomes coupled with increasing investments from companies are among the factors that are projected to boost the demand for robotic lawn mowers and other advanced outdoor power equipment during the forecast period.