Politics

GPB Evening Headlines for May 21, 2021

By GPB Radio News
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 5 days ago
Some Georgia conservatives are voicing opposition to critical race theory being taught in schools. Tiffany Griffith reports. A judge has blocked the Army Corps of Engineers from dredging this Spring in Brunswick to help a threatened local species. Emily Jones explains. Tagged as:. GPB Evening Headlines for May 19, 2021.

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

