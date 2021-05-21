North America Photo Editing Software Market Raises its Demand during 2019-2027| Business Market Insights
Photo Editing Software Market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 263.6 million in 2019 to US$ 430.8 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.The North America Photo Editing Software Market is growing along with the industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.ksusentinel.com