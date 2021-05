The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association wants the Securities and Exchange Commission to broaden the pool of broker-dealers that can custody digital assets. In December, the SEC allowed broker-dealers who deal with digital assets exclusively to custody such assets for the next five years, as reported. The regulator said at the time that it put in place the restriction so that “the broker-dealer would shield its customers from the risks that could arise if the firm engaged in activities involving non-security digital assets, which are not expressly governed by the Customer Protection Rule.”