Photography

The week's best photojournalism

By Jacob Lambert
Posted by 
TheWeek
TheWeek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A zoo owner with a chimpanzee in Saint-Martin-la-Plaine, France. | (JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/AFP via Getty Images) A demonstrator breaks a traffic camera in Medellin, Colombia. | (JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP via Getty Images) An air and sea museum volunteer tends to a bomber on display in Sunderland, Britain. | (REUTERS/Lee Smith) **See last...

theweek.com
TheWeek

TheWeek

PhotographyFubiz Media

Striking Photojournalism Shots from the Andrei Stenin Contest

The Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest is an annual contest for young photojournalists aged between 18 and 33 years old. It is Russia’s only platform for discovering new photojournalists and for allowing them to make a name for themselves on the world photojournalism stage. The contest is named after photojournalist...
Photographycaelusgreenroom.com

New Holland Announces Winners of Its Photojournalism Award

New Holland South America announced the winners of its annual New Holland Photojournalism Award. The prestigious photo contest was held for the 14th time and four winners were honored during a virtual event on Earth Day. In total, 530 professional and amateur photographers from 11 Latin American countries participated in the contest – a 56.8% increase in the number of entries compared to the previous year.
Mental HealthThe Guardian

The week in audio: the best of Mental Health Awareness Week

Radio X Mental Health Tool Kit With the Campaign Against Living Miserably | Radio X. The Blindboy Podcast: Talking to a Neuroscientist About the Human Brain | Acast. How Do You Cope? With Elis and John (BBC 5 live) | BBC Sounds. It was Mental Health Awareness Week last week,...
Beauty & FashionWUSA

Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The stars dressed to impress at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards!. A number of celebrities flocked to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday to celebrate this year's best in music, but we couldn't keep our eyes off of the incredible fashion moments that took place on the red carpet. Whether it was a gown, suit or a matching set, music’s brightest stars wowed in their ensembles. Now, ET's breaking down our favorite looks and Best Dressed stars at this year's BBMAs.
Photographyscordinsky.com

The Importance of Pairing Black Imagery with Universal Stories

I was looking for a photo to pair with a draft and was more quickly scrolling since my query seemed misconstrued by Unsplash. I noticed something curious: almost every photo was of a blonde white woman. The history of photography is racially biased, originally using a white woman as a...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWeek

The daily gossip: Prince William shows off his 'guns' while getting his jab, Cher is getting a biopic, and more

1. Prince William shows off his 'guns' while getting his jab. The world's sexiest bald man rolled up his sleeve for his COVID-19 vaccine this week, and shared the photo to social media on Thursday to encourage his subjects in the U.K. to likewise queue for their jabs. Alas, no one was paying attention to the needle in Prince William's arm so much as to the fact that the Duke of Cambridge was, uh, packing heat. "Didn't realize the U.K. allowed guns in the vaccine clinic," joked HuffPost's Paige Lavender. "Oh hello it's the Prince William GUN SHOW," added Audacy Sports' Lucy Burdge. Kensington Palace declined to answer if William got the Pfizer or the AstraZeneca shot in his big, bulging bicep, although the real question weighing on everyone's mind is if he wouldn't mind posting a photo of his second dose, too, please? [ITV News, Kensington Royal]
AstronomyPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘Blood moon,’ super moon: What time, how to watch the lunar eclipse happening on May 26

The first total lunar eclipse of 2021 will take place near the end of May, and it could be an impressive one. Not only will the eclipse, which will happen on May 26, be a “blood moon,” but also it will happen when the moon makes one of its closest approaches to the Earth all year. A total lunar eclipse happens when Earth passes between a full moon and the sun.
U.K.celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Queen May Never See Prince Harry’s Kids

British royal family news reveals that royal experts are questioning whether or not Queen Elizabeth will ever again see her great-grandson Archie or even be given the chance to meet her future great-granddaughter. Prince Harry shows no inclination of setting that in motion for the 95-year-old monarch. According to royal...
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Message in a Bottle Allegedly Thrown from the Titanic Hours before Sinking Found in Canada

More than a century since the famous Titanic sank, killing thousands of people on board, a bottle thrown from the ship moments before it sank has been found in Canada. A note which appears to have been written by a French school girl on board the Titanic has been discovered by scientists in Canada. The schoolgirl who was traveling to New York wrote the letter hours before the gigantic ship split in two and headed deep down the water.
MinoritiesThe Daily Dot

‘My trans son looks up to you’: Elliot Page’s selfie celebrating his ‘first swim trunks’ met with overwhelming support

Elliot Page posted a poolside photo to Instagram and Twitter on Monday, proclaiming “Trans bb’s first swim trunks” and adding the #transjoy and #transisbeautiful hashtags, resulting in supportive responses as well as trans awareness dialogue from users on both platforms. The photo, shared with Page’s 5.1 million Instagram followers, shows...
PetsPosted by
TheWeek

Angelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

Angelina Jolie should presumably expect a call from Jerry Seinfeld regarding a role in Bee Movie 2 shortly. The actress was photographed standing covered in bees for a National Geographic portrait released for World Bee Day on Thursday, per Page Six. National Geographic said the goal was to draw attention to the "urgent need to protect bees," and Jolie was previously named the "godmother" of the UNESCO program Women for Bees, which "aims to contribute to raising awareness of the importance of all bee species as pollinators."