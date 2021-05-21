The week's best photojournalism

1. Prince William shows off his 'guns' while getting his jab. The world's sexiest bald man rolled up his sleeve for his COVID-19 vaccine this week, and shared the photo to social media on Thursday to encourage his subjects in the U.K. to likewise queue for their jabs. Alas, no one was paying attention to the needle in Prince William's arm so much as to the fact that the Duke of Cambridge was, uh, packing heat. "Didn't realize the U.K. allowed guns in the vaccine clinic," joked HuffPost's Paige Lavender. "Oh hello it's the Prince William GUN SHOW," added Audacy Sports' Lucy Burdge. Kensington Palace declined to answer if William got the Pfizer or the AstraZeneca shot in his big, bulging bicep, although the real question weighing on everyone's mind is if he wouldn't mind posting a photo of his second dose, too, please? [ITV News, Kensington Royal]