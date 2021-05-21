Bass possession season starts next week

Benzie County having one of the best Great Lakes ports at Frankfort, we should be especially interested in the following article taken from the “Michigan Business Farmer” of April 8: Great enthusiasm marked the close of recent hearings in Detroit on the proposed Lake-to-Ocean Waterway development, and it is predicted that as a result of the facts submitted the commission will recommend to the United States and Canadian governments that the project be undertaken as soon as the financial condition of the two countries will permit. Were the St. Lawrence River now open to ocean going vessels it would mean millions of dollars in the pockets of Michigan farmers. Freight rates to eastern points of consumption where the most of this state’s crops go to are well nigh prohibitive, and in some cases entirely so. Lemons are being burned in California, corn fed to the furnace in Iowa, lettuce fields destroyed in Florida, and potatoes left to rot in Michigan because it costs more than the stuff is worth to ship it to points of consumption. An open waterway from Chicago to New York City or European points, with its cheap rates, would have largely prevented a situation of this kind so far as Michigan and states further west are concerned. The railroads can never carry as cheaply as boats, and the difference in the rate when applied to the enormous crops and manufactories of the middle west would represent many millions annually. When boats from Europe can dock at lake ports and take on cargoes of farm products it will be a big day for American agriculture.