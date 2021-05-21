newsbreak-logo
Frankfort, MI

Bass possession season starts next week

By John Raffel
 3 days ago

BIG RAPIDS -- Anglers are reminded that the bass possession season on all waters, including the Great Lakes, begins next Saturday, May 29. The bass possession season on Lake St. Clair, St. Clair River and Detroit River begins June 19. In Osceola County, "it's starting to pick up," Brad Cox...

Pentwater, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Lifestyle
Lake, MI
Frankfort, MI
Ludington, MI
Tom Vernon
Michigan StatePosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan adds 130 new COVID-19 outbreaks in May 17 report

Michigan reported 130 new coronavirus outbreaks last week, which marked the fewest new clusters in a one-week span in 11 weeks dating back to early March. In its weekly outbreak report, published Monday, May 17, the state health department also noted 1,056 ongoing clusters, which brought the total active outbreaks count to 1,186. That total is as of Thursday, May 13.
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Michigan weekend coronavirus cases average 1,115

New Michigan coronavirus cases topped 2,000 over the two-day weekend with 20 deaths. The state health department announced 2,230 new cases Monday, an average of 1,115 per day, and 20 deaths, bringing the total to 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths since the start of the pandemic early in 2020. Southeast...
Manistee, MImanisteenews.com

ISN to host invasive garlic mustard pulls

MANISTEE — Many people are familiar with garlic mustard – the invasive plant that can be seen taking over landscapes and spreading into the understory of forests at this time of year. Its shade tolerance and dominating growth can easily take over native plants that are also trying to become...
Benzie County, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Home bakery rises in Benzie County

LAKE ANN — Rachel Beckwith started calling herself “The Bread Lady” in October 2019. She wanted to share her love for dough, the smell and everything about loaves by starting a bakery. Beckwith baked and sold loaves to neighbors and friends for 10 years before opening The Bread Lady to...
Benzie County, MImanisteenews.com

Just over 2,000 acres at Sleeping Bear Dunes burned

BENZIE COUNTY — Just over 2,000 acres of land in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore was purposefully set ablaze during a prescribed burn that took place over the course of two weekends. Micah Bell, fire information officer for National Park Service, said a 512 acre unit of land near...
Traverse City, MItraverseticker.com

Restaurant Servers Spill All

Few industries have been as decimated by the effects of the pandemic as the restaurant industry. As the world stumbles toward a new normal, the Northern Express — sister publication of The Ticker — wondered what the last year has been like on the front lines as restaurants suddenly had to change their business model, many looking to takeout and curbside delivery to survive.
Frankfort, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Making room for summer help

FRANKFORT — Rick Schmitt put out a request on social media last month looking for a needle in a haystack — rental units for the up to 40 summer employees he planned to hire. Schmitt, the co-owner of Stormcloud Brewing Company in Frankfort, was humbled by the number of people...
Frankfort, MIleelanaunews.com

County track runners perform in Frankfort

Glen Lake high school broke records and dominated a Northwestern Conference track meet at Frankfort High School scoring 122.5 points on April 28. Leading for the Lakers was Glen Lake senior Finn Hogan who broke three school records in the high jump, 200-meter run and the 400-meter run during the teams first track meet of the 2021 season. “It was […]
Frankfort, MImanisteenews.com

Catch rates slow in recent weather

Cooler weather coupled with rain and even snow in some areas of the state continue to slow catch rates, the DNR reported. The walleye, pike and trout openers last weekend got off to a slow start as well. Catch rates will improve once the weather stabilizes, the DNR said. In...
Onekama, MImanisteenews.com

PREP ROUNDUP: Onekama places sixth at latest NWC golf match

BEAR LAKE — Onekama welcomed its fellow Northwest Conference golf teams to Bear Lake Highlands for a nine-hole match on Thursday. The match was the fourth meeting of Northwest Conference schools this season, and, once again, Glen Lake paced the field with a team score of 169 strokes. Frankfort finished...
Benzie County, MIrecordpatriot.com

Looking back in Benzie 5-5-1921

Benzie County having one of the best Great Lakes ports at Frankfort, we should be especially interested in the following article taken from the “Michigan Business Farmer” of April 8: Great enthusiasm marked the close of recent hearings in Detroit on the proposed Lake-to-Ocean Waterway development, and it is predicted that as a result of the facts submitted the commission will recommend to the United States and Canadian governments that the project be undertaken as soon as the financial condition of the two countries will permit. Were the St. Lawrence River now open to ocean going vessels it would mean millions of dollars in the pockets of Michigan farmers. Freight rates to eastern points of consumption where the most of this state’s crops go to are well nigh prohibitive, and in some cases entirely so. Lemons are being burned in California, corn fed to the furnace in Iowa, lettuce fields destroyed in Florida, and potatoes left to rot in Michigan because it costs more than the stuff is worth to ship it to points of consumption. An open waterway from Chicago to New York City or European points, with its cheap rates, would have largely prevented a situation of this kind so far as Michigan and states further west are concerned. The railroads can never carry as cheaply as boats, and the difference in the rate when applied to the enormous crops and manufactories of the middle west would represent many millions annually. When boats from Europe can dock at lake ports and take on cargoes of farm products it will be a big day for American agriculture.