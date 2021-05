Assured and reliable GPS reception is possible against an increasingly crowded RF spectrum. Antcom is proud to announce their high-filtering antennas with interference robustness for assured GPS reception are now available. These antennas contain high-filtering amplifiers that reject out-of-band interference, protecting GPS L1 and L2 signals from potential disruption in a crowded RF spectrum, including 5G communications signals and other interference sources. The robust antennas are compatible with standard GPS receivers and are available in several common enclosure form factors, making them an easy upgrade to an existing GPS solution.