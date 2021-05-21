newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

S.Africa’s Standard Bank commits to publish fossil fuel lending reduction targets

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Africa’s biggest lender by assets, Standard Bank (SBKJ.J), committed on Friday to publish a strategy and short, medium and long-term targets for reducing its exposure to fossil fuels, following pressure from a group of investors.

However, Chief executive Sim Tshabalala had refused to be drawn earlier this week on whether such a plan would include a date by which the bank would exit fossil fuels entirely.

Sectors like oil, gas and coal accounted for 4% of Standard Bank's total lending and commitments in Dec. 2019, totalling around 67.4 billion rand ($4.85 billion).

Climate campaigners have been pressuring the bank to curb its financing to such sectors, but it has so far stopped short of ending financing for even new coal-fired power plants, putting it out of step with some of its peers.

A group of shareholders last month tried to push the bank to table a non-binding vote at its annual general meeting in May that would request it set and publish a strategy and set targets to reduce its exposure to fossil fuels on a timeline aligned with the goals of the Paris climate agreement.

In a statement, the bank said after meeting with the shareholders it confirmed it was committed to publishing both the strategy and the targets as part of its 2021 reporting to shareholders.

"We're deeply committed to supporting inclusive and sustainable development," Tshabalala said in a statement.

Tracy Davies, executive director of activist shareholder group JustShare, said shareholders were encouraged by the bank's commitment.

In an interview on Monday Tshabalala said he could not say for sure whether a date for the bank's exit from fossil fuels would be given, as it was still grappling with when this would be feasible by given they underpin many African economies.

"We're doing the analysis," he said, adding he could not say until this was complete. "If we put a date... it would have to be a date that's got credibility and integrity." ($1 = 13.9022 rand)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

126K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Financing#Fossil Fuels#Oil And Gas#Fossil Group#Long Term Investors#Standard Bank#Justshare#African#Sustainable Development#Shareholders#Sectors#Strategy#Climate Campaigners#Medium#Plants#Step#Paris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Africa
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

Energy investment opportunities in Africa

The cards have been shuffled on the global investment table and all eyes are on Africa, writes Hasnaine Yavarhoussen, CEO of Groupe Filatex. COVID-19 has caused unprecedented disruptions around the world. It has demonstrated in the most obvious way the vital role of energy services in countries’ responses to the crisis. This ranges from providing clean water for basic hygiene to powering healthcare facilities, to enabling communications and IT services that help keep people connected during social distancing.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US power solutions provider in Spanish green hydrogen partnership

Cummins teams with Spain’s Iberdrola. US-based power solutions provider Cummins said May 24 it had established a partnership with Spanish energy company Iberdrola to develop green hydrogen technology in Spain. An agreement outlines plans to build up the electrolyser market in Spain with the aim of developing hydrogen as a...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Rooftop solar uptake in India: Challenges and way forward

Rooftop solar adoption has not gathered the desired momentum in India despite the government push. Major reasons are policy conundrums, ill-designed institutional and governance structures, distorted market mechanisms, and technical challenges such as those involving grid connectivity, according to a new report by Asian Development Bank. India achieved 4.4 GW...
Economyphilanthropynewsdigest.org

HSBC launches $100 million climate solutions partnership with WRI, WWF

Multinational bank holding company HSBC, in partnership with the World Resources Institute and World Wildlife Fund, has announced a five-year, $100 million initiative aimed at accelerating efforts to build a net-zero global economy. With the goal of bringing emerging climate solutions to scale and commercial viability, the Climate Solutions Partnership...
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Gen2 Energy plans to import Norway-made green hydrogen into UK

May 24 (Renewables Now) - Norwegian clean energy firm Gen2 Energy AS plans to import green hydrogen into the UK as part of a new partnership with the Port of Cromarty Firth in the Scottish Highlands. The two parties have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create a...
Agriculturenewbusinessethiopia.com

EU, IFAD to support Ethiopian rural financial institutions

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the European Union (EU) is set to provide EUR26.5 million to Ethiopia worth of liquidity and debt relief to rural financial institutions to protect jobs and safeguard livelihoods during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Ethiopia, the agriculture sector and rural people are the...
Business985theriver.com

Liberty Steel to sell UK assets, in talks with Credit Suisse

LONDON (Reuters) -Tycoon Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel Group said on Monday it would sell several UK assets and was holding talks with Credit Suisse about a standstill deal for its Australian unit after the collapse of Liberty’s key lender Greensill Capital. Gupta’s family conglomerate had been seeking refinancing of its...
Energy IndustryUniversity of Denver Clarion

Green Development LLC: Understanding the severe health costs of fossil fuels

Contributed Content Provided by WordPro SEO. In recent years, private industries and government entities have placed a heavy emphasis on “going green.” This effort is in response to the significant health costs of fossil fuels. Below, Green Development LLC, a leader in renewable energy projects, explains why the U.S. is dependent on fossil fuels and how that dependence is costing us millions of dollars in combined social and health effects.
Energy Industrysaurenergy.com

Italian Wind Firm ERG Acquires 80 MW Renewables Portfolio in France

Leading Italian wind power operator ERG announced in a press release on Friday its acquisition of a company that holds an operational renewables portfolio of 80 MW in France. ERG, through its subsidiary ERG Eolienne France, has signed an agreement with FPCI Capenergie 3, a fund managed by the Paris-based private equity investor Omnes Capital, to acquire a 100% stake in Omniwatt, a French firm that owns a portfolio comprising five wind farms for a total of 58MW and two photovoltaic power facilities for a total of 22MW. The overall installed capacity amounts to 80MW.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Romania preps auction scheme for large-scale solar, renewables

Solar PV, which accounts for a meager 7% of Romania’s electricity production, is expected to grow more than other energy sources. According to the country’s National energy and climate plan (NECP), solar PV will expand from 1,362 MW currently to 5,054 MW by 2030. The country needs to install a total 6 GW of new wind power and solar PV capacities over the next 10 years.
Energy IndustrySun Journal

Letter to the editor: Time to reduce use of fossil fuels

The reason for this letter is I don't believe the timeline on reducing fossil fuel is realistic. I'm for electric vehicles. Here are the facts as of now: 8.8 million vehicles made in the US today per year, 2% are electric; 276 million vehicles in the US today of which .0001% are electric; $.36 NC State highway tax per gallon of gas; $.18 Federal highway tax; $7,500. Federal incentive to purchase electric vehicles.
Economythepaypers.com

MTN South Africa, IFC to help underbanked in South Africa

MTN South Africa has announced a USD 2 million partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), to expand MTN’s Mobile Money (MoMo) business in South Africa. The partnership will target the unbanked and underbanked population through establishing a strong network of MoMo agents in the country, as The Fast Mode reports.
Environmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

Fossil fuel divestment is the road to climate justice

In 2017, responding to pressure from students and faculty, McMaster University created an advisory committee to consider whether to divest its endowment from fossil fuels. In its report, which recommended actions to reduce the university's carbon footprint and promote climate change research, the committee recommended against divestment from fossil fuels. The reasons cited included the difficulty of exiting pooled investment funds containing Carbon Underground (CU) 200 firms(the top 200 coal, oil and gas firms ranked by potential carbon emissions of their reported reserves); the relative riskiness of renewable energy investments; and the dismissal of divestment as a purely symbolic gesture.
Energy Industrypowermag.com

Project Will Burn Ammonia with Coal to Cut Emissions

Japan’s largest power generation company plans to begin using ammonia as a fuel at one of its coal-fired plants as part of an effort to reduce the facility’s emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2). JERA Co., a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings (TEPCO) and Chubu Electric Power, and...
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

ADB to finance 300MW hydropower plant in Pakistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a $300m loan agreement with the Government of Pakistan to finance the construction of the Balakot hydropower plant. The agreement was signed by ADB acting country director Cleo Kawawaki and Pakistan Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division Noor Ahmed. The 300MW plant is...