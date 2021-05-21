newsbreak-logo
Hockey

Leafs’ Tavares Released From Hospital

WILX-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article-TORONTO (AP) - Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has been discharged from the hospital a day after leaving the ice on a stretcher following a knee to his head. The team says he will be out indefinitely. Tavares is now resting at home under the supervision of team doctors. He was examined by the hospital’s neurosurgical team and the club’s medical director. The 30-year-old center crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot (shah-RAHT’) during the first period of last night’s playoff series opener. He was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. Tavares gave a thumbs-up as he was wheeled off the ice. The Canadians won 2-1. Game 2 is tomorrow in Toronto.

www.wilx.com
Corey Perry
Ben Chiarot
John Tavares
