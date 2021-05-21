Leafs’ Tavares Released From Hospital

Foligno will move to second-line center to replace John Tavares (concussion), reports TSN.ca. The 33-year-old volunteered for the gig. "It's a natural fit," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "Even when he plays left wing, Nick ends up spending a lot of time playing low in the defensive zone. He is usually high in the offensive zone. He is usually the first guy back. He is very comfortable playing down low in our own end." Foligno played a lot of center in Columbus but has played wing in all eight games he's played with Toronto. William Nylander will skate on one side and Alex Galchenyuk could dress on the other wing in Game 2 against his old team.