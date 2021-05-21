newsbreak-logo
ARRC to Recommend CME Group to Administer Forward-Looking SOFR Term Rate

aba.com
 2 days ago

In a significant move today, the Alternative Reference Rates Committee—of which the American Bankers Association is a member—said it plans to recommend CME Group as the administrator for a Secured Overnight Financing Rate term rate, once market indicators outlined earlier this month are met. CME Group announced in April that it has begun publishing CME Term SOFR Reference rates for one, three and six-month tenors that are anchored in CME SOFR futures and are available for licensing at no charge with use limited to cash transactions initially until June 20, 2023.

bankingjournal.aba.com
