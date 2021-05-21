Dental Guided Bone Regeneration Membrane Market New Business Experts Ideas By Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet, Sunstar Suisse S.A, GENOSS, Bote Bio-tech
Dental guided bone regeneration membrane is a bioabsorbable or non-resorbable membrane that acts as a barrier to prevent soft-tissue invasion into the defect. It forms a ‘chamber’ to ‘guide’ the bone regeneration process, is also used for bone reconstruction. This membrane is primarily used in guided bone regeneration. Several elements are necessary for a collagen barrier membrane to fulfill the desired role in guided bone regeneration procedures. The membrane must exclude fibrous connective tissue, protect the graft from the oral environment for an extended time, and contain the chosen graft material. The method of GBR using a thin membrane to enclose and isolate long regions of missing bone, or gaps, in injured and diseased bones can significantly enhance the amount, the quality, and the contour of the desired bone healing.ksusentinel.com