Proposed asphalt plant in East Flat Rock continues to cause divide

A proposed asphalt plant in East Flat Rock continues to cause division and conflict, and a sign posted at the site this month has further escalated the tension. The sign, which has been removed, read “No Trespassing, Stay the (expletive) out.” The owner of the site and applicant for the project, Jeff Shipman, issued an apology for the sign Friday and said it was posted by an employee after incidents of harassment and vandalism.