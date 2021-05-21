newsbreak-logo
Movie theaters eye summer box office rebound

By Courtenay Brown
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago
The biggest test for moviegoer appetite since the pandemic is coming — and it's make-or-break for theaters trying to salvage their annihilated businesses. Why it matters: The world is reopening and restrictions are rolling back. But the pandemic ushered in a new era for how studios release films that could stick around.

