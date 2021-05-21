U Conn Extends Geno’s Contract

On Tuesday, Yale Athletics announced that Director of Athletics Vicky Chun’s contract has been extended through June 30, 2026. Chun, whose hire was announced in February 2018, started working for the University in July of that year. Previously, she served as vice president and director of athletics at Colgate University. In this role, she was the first Asian American woman to be the athletic director of an NCAA Division I program. At Yale, Chun is the first woman and Asian American to serve in the position.