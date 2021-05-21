U Conn Extends Geno’s Contract

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the article-STORRS, Conn. (AP) - UConn has extended women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma’s (aw-ree-EH’-muhz) contract through 2025 in a deal worth $15 million. The five-year extension for the Hall of Famer is retroactive to April 2020 and includes an annual base salary of $600,000. Auriemma also will get $2.2 million for speaking, consulting and media obligations in the first year, an amount that will increase $100,000 annually. The 67-year-old coach has led UConn to a record 11 women’s national championships and guided the Huskies to their 13th consecutive Final Four this past season, when they lost to Arizona in the semifinal.

