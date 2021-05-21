Spartan Baseball Wins at Rutgers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State's baseball team opened a three game series at Rutgers Friday with a 12-1 victory. The Spartans equaled their highest run output of the season. They scored 12 against Northwestern back on March 13th. Mason Erla pitched the first seven innings giving up one run for the victory. The Spartans have won four of their last five games but still have a 16-23 season record with five games remaining in the season. After Rutgers MSU hosts Iowa for three games Memorial Day week end.