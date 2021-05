Jaco Beach is Costa Rica’s most developed coastal town. In no other town will you find the myriad of amenities, solid infrastructure, and development that this stretch of about 4 kilometers boasts. Being less than two hours from the capital and the airport, and famous for its lively nightlife and world-class waves, Jacó is a hotspot for surfers, locals, tourists, and investors. Jaco’s popularity has matured a lot over the last years and now represents an ideal community for anyone looking to live in beautiful Costa Rica and wanting to experience the pura vida lifestyle without leaving luxury behind.