Sex Crimes

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson to stand trial on rape charges

By Brendan Morrow
TheWeek
TheWeek
 3 days ago
That '70s Show star Danny Masterson must stand trial on rape charges, a judge has ruled. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo on Friday ordered the actor to stand trial on three counts of rape, which he was charged with last year. The decision came after three women who have accused the actor of rape delivered emotional testimony during a preliminary hearing over the course of several days, The Associated Press reports.

Los Angeles County, CARadar Online.com

Scientologist Danny Masterson Alleges Leah Remini Threatened LAPD Involved With Rape Investigation

The ongoing battle between Scientologist Danny Masterson and ex-Scientologist Leah Remini continues to play out in the legal system. In newly filed court documents, the 45-year-old That '70s Show actor – who has been charged with the rape of three women – is bringing to light new claims that the 50-year-old King of Queens actress has been actively meddling in his case.
Lawtonyortega.org

Danny Masterson prosecutor: ‘Scientology is inextricably connected to this case’

Danny Masterson’s criminal defense attorneys Tom Mesereau and Sharon Appelbaum were back in court yesterday for a hearing that wasn’t listed on the publicly available docket. We learned about it through the court’s media relations department, who told us that Masterson had made yet another attempt to delay the all-important preliminary hearing and was once again denied. The prelim is still scheduled for May 18.
Los Angeles, CAVulture

Danny Masterson Rape Accuser Gives Graphic Court Testimony

One of Danny Masterson’s accusers delivered nearly six hours of tearful testimony on Tuesday, at a preliminary hearing to determine if a trial will be ordered against the actor and practicing Scientologist, the Los Angeles Times reports. Masterson was charged last June with raping three women by force or fear at the height of his fame in the early 2000s. He pleaded not guilty and has denied the allegations. The woman who took the stand alleged that Masterson assaulted her at his Hollywood home in 2003. According to a “Page Six” report on her testimony, the accuser said she and Masterson were in the same social circles because of their involvement with the Church of Scientology. Through sobs, she recalled taking a drink from Masterson and feeling so sick that she could not open her eyes. She alleged that he carried her upstairs, where she vomited and was put in the shower. “When I came to, he was on top of me,” she said according to the “Page Six” report. “The first thing I recall is grabbing his hair to pull him off.” According to her testimony, the That ’70s Show actor then raped her, despite her attempts to resist, allegedly threatening her at one point with a gun from his nightstand. Masterson reportedly took notes throughout the hearing.
Sex CrimesPosted by
Page Six

Danny Masterson posts courthouse selfie before rape case hearing

“That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson posted a smiling selfie to social media Tuesday, moments before entering an LA courthouse for a hearing on rape charges. The image showed the 45-year-old and his actress wife, Bijou Phillips, in an inexplicably cheery mood as they sat in the front of a car outside the government building.
Sex Crimeswfav951.com

Danny Masterson’s Ex-Girlfriend Testifies In Court

Danny Masterson’s ex-girlfriend testified in court on Wednesday (May 19th) that she was five years into a six-year relationship with the actor when she awoke to find him raping her in the house they shared. According to testimony transcribed by Page Six, the ex, identified in court as Christine B....
Sex CrimesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Torso Killer’ Found Guilty of Murdering, Raping Two Teenage Girls in 1974

A New Jersey serial killer known as the “Torso Killer” pleaded guilty in court Tuesday to raping and killing two teenage girls in 1974, the Associated Press reports. Richard Cottingham, 74, admitted to kidnapping the girls and bringing them to a motel room. He said he raped them then drowned them in the room’s bathtub. The victims, aged 16 and 17, were found in the woods five days later. Cottingham has been in prison since 1981, serving a life sentence for other murders. He has claimed to have killed up to 100 people but police have only been able to connect him to 11 so far. His nickname came about because he was known to sever his victim’s heads and limbs. He’s expected to get another life sentence for the two girls’ deaths.
Sully County, SDonidawatchman.com

Rape charges filed

Three counts of rape have been filed in Sully County against Onida resident Steve West. The first count against West is for rape in the first degree, defined as an act of sexual penetration accomplished with a victim less than thirteen years of age. The second count is for fourth...
Louisiana StateHammond Daily Star

AP: Top cop in Black man's deadly arrest withheld cam video

NEW ORLEANS — In perhaps the strongest evidence yet of an attempted cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, the ranking Louisiana State Police officer at the scene falsely told internal investigators that the Black man was still a threat to flee after he was shackled, and he denied the existence of his own body camera video for nearly two years until it emerged just last month.
Violent CrimesBBC

Domestic abuse: ‘I wasn’t allowed to look out of the window’

Domestic abuse: ‘I wasn’t allowed to look out of the window’. Warning: This podcast discusses domestic abuse with occasional graphic content. Emma Dalmayne was just 17-years-old when she fled her abusive partner with her baby. Emma, who is autistic, has experienced violence at the hands of two ex-partners and has...