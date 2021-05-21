Canucks Extend Contract Of Their Coach

The award, named after legendary Flames broadcaster Peter Maher, was given this year to the player who was most cordial and engaging during the daily Zoom interviews. "It's an honour. I appreciate you guys, so thank you to everyone that's on the call. I talked to Backs a little bit this morning because he won it last year. It's pretty cool to look back on some of the great players and great men that have won this award. It's a great honour. The media has always been honest and fair with me since I arrived here in Calgary, and always asking honest and fair questions, and I feel I've always done my best to give honest and fair answers in return."