Paul Ryan to headline event for outspoken Trump critic Rep. Adam Kinzinger

National News Alert
 3 days ago

(William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(ROCKFORD, Ill.) Former House Speaker Paul Ryan will headline a fundraiser for Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, according to Axios.

Kinzinger, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, was one of the 10 House Republicans to vote for his second impeachment for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot.

Politico, who first reported the event, said it is a "decisive move against ex-President Donald Trump, who has set his sights on Republicans who voted to impeach him."

Ryan urged Trump in November to accept the presidential election results and embrace "the transfer of power," and previously told House Republicans they should feel free to abandon Trump" in 2016.

